Norman Gennaro Sells 1,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $122,150.00.

Zendesk stock opened at $147.11 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.87. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 68.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Zendesk by 346.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

