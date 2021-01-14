Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

