North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 185.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 381.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

