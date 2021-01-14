North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $80,000 Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVAV. Strs Ohio boosted its position in AeroVironment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in AeroVironment by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $96.17 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

