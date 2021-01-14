North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 1,307 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $93.26 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

