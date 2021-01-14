North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA opened at $310.63 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $311.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.39.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.