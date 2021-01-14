North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 65.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,891,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 76,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $266.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.