North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 195 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $854.41 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $884.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $671.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,225.03, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,643 shares of company stock valued at $92,195,056 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.