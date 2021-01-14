North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,508,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,440,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

