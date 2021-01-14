Northcoast Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$441.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.16 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$68.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.50.

RBA opened at C$80.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$88.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$78.44. The stock has a market cap of C$8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

