Northern Trust (NTRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Northern Trust to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $98.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $109.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.17.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

