Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Northland Securities upgraded Northland Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Northland Power stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.9365 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

