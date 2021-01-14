Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.19. Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 96.61 and a quick ratio of 96.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$12.98 million and a P/E ratio of 0.04.

Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.14 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Stanley William Leo Spavold bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,967,371 shares in the company, valued at C$1,425,758.23.

About Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV)

Norvista Capital Corporation operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank in the United States and Canada. It invests in a portfolio of companies that are involved in the exploration of base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, silver, gold, and lead, as well as oil and gas located in Manitoba, Yukon, Mexico, and Nevada; and oil and gas in Israel, the United States, Brazil, and Canada.

