Norway Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,512,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,806,000 after buying an additional 241,391 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 542,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $118.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.81. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

