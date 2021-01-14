Norway Savings Bank Purchases 125 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 416.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC opened at $254.48 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.92.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

