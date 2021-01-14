Norway Savings Bank Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $23,340,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,641.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,929,301 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,074. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.