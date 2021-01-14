Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Shares Gap Down to $1.75

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.50. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 2,013,544 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$444.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,281,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,633.75.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) Company Profile (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

