Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NOVN opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Novan will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Novan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Novan by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 147,678 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Novan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

