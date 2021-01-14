NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,750 shares during the period. NRG Energy makes up approximately 11.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $24,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NRG Energy by 32.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,550 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,122,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,934,000 after purchasing an additional 265,947 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,739,000 after purchasing an additional 990,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 137,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saya Management LP lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 943,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,005,000 after buying an additional 253,052 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.24. 1,825,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,007. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

