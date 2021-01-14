NuBits (USNBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 32.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. NuBits has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $19,080.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001180 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00036722 BTC.

NuBits Token Profile

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

