NuCypher (NU) Price Hits $0.19

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $71.64 million and approximately $12.86 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NuCypher has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00029730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00107276 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00238549 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00059715 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00057788 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,068,984,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,000,000 tokens. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

NuCypher can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

