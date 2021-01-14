NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 862,500 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$610,627.50 and a PE ratio of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 41.05, a quick ratio of 40.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

About NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG)

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

