Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NMS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,834. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 146.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

