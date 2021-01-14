Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:NXN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. 19,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,061. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $15.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

