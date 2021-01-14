NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 11,600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software stock opened at $415.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,810. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.42.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

