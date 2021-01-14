NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4,912.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in PPG Industries by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 903.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 61,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 31.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 419,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after acquiring an additional 100,580 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $152.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

