NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,117 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 55.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,792,000 after purchasing an additional 733,459 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after buying an additional 659,224 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after buying an additional 554,748 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 33,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $2,216,276.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,186,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,665,961 shares of company stock valued at $117,766,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $71.23 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. BidaskClub upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.68.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.