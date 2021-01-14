NuWave Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH opened at $355.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.90. The company has a market cap of $336.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $359.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

