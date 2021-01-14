NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $136.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. NV5 Global traded as high as $94.27 and last traded at $94.20, with a volume of 73 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.87.

NVEE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,416.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $2,126,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,026.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 5.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth about $485,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 123.8% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

