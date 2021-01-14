NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,164 shares of company stock valued at $21,990,509. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.84.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $13.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $527.78. 281,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,118,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.17 and a 200-day moving average of $498.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

