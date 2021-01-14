Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Head to Head Analysis

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Transocean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners 2.50% 16.58% 8.16% Transocean -54.06% -5.92% -2.89%

Volatility and Risk

Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transocean has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oasis Midstream Partners and Transocean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners 1 6 0 0 1.86 Transocean 6 12 1 0 1.74

Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential downside of 18.90%. Transocean has a consensus target price of $2.15, indicating a potential downside of 33.96%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Transocean.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Transocean’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners $410.19 million 1.14 $122.12 million $3.41 4.05 Transocean $3.09 billion 0.65 -$1.26 billion ($1.45) -2.24

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transocean. Transocean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oasis Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Transocean shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Transocean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Transocean on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters. The company serves integrated oil companies or their affiliates, as well as government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

