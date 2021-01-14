Observer (OBSR) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Observer has a market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $171,724.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Observer has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00046305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.52 or 0.00383471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00037837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.08 or 0.04091633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013058 BTC.

About Observer

Observer is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.