ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) PT Raised to $5.00

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its price target raised by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 136.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ObsEva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $101.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

