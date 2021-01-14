ObsEva’s (OBSV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OBSV. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 434,953 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ObsEva by 32.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 62,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

