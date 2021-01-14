Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Update

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 538.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OIBRQ stock remained flat at $$0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $88.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. OI has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $875.68 million for the quarter. OI had a negative return on equity of 122.94% and a negative net margin of 76.90%.

OI Company Profile

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; and mobile voice and data telecommunications services, as well as value-added services.

