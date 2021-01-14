Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $17.99. 1,081,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 718,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMER. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omeros by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,396,000 after buying an additional 409,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,390,000 after acquiring an additional 33,112 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 152.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 225.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 306,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 15.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

