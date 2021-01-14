Omnitude (ECOM) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $43,965.25 and $82,926.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00372038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00037931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.25 or 0.04032650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

Omnitude can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

