OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Baidu by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 628,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,388,000 after purchasing an additional 257,916 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $21,204,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $236.94 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $248.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Barclays raised their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.39.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

