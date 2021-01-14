OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 550.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,436 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.