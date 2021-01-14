OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 319 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.63.

Shares of CB opened at $157.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

