OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 422 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Societe Generale cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $81.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

