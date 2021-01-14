OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $11,957,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Equinix by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Equinix by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 21,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Equinix by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,394,000 after acquiring an additional 189,854 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total transaction of $749,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,915,162.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total transaction of $152,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,959. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $690.12 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $698.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $745.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

