OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,934,000 after buying an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,917,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,227,000 after acquiring an additional 127,205 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,590,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,468,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $102.77 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.76, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

