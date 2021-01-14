OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,637,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 139,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after buying an additional 124,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDU. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

NYSE EDU opened at $176.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $187.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.13.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.