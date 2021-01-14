OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,287,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $160.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.42. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $171.29. The company has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

