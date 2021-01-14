OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 40,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $118.72 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average is $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

