ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after acquiring an additional 535,699 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,903,000 after purchasing an additional 223,799 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,900 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,868 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,713,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

NYSE:OKE opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

