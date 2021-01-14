OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Up 5.9%

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.48 and last traded at $23.18. 248,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 307,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $941.90 million, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,150,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

