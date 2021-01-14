Oppenheimer Comments on Personalis, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Personalis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.11). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Personalis’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSNL. BidaskClub cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Personalis stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. Personalis has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 1.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 196,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $5,472,344.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,045 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,802. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter worth about $514,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 7.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Personalis by 42.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

