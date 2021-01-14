Oppenheimer Increases Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $64.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.36.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,202. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

